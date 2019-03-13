POLLOCK, Lois Grace:
On March 8, 2019, peacefully, at Mayfair Retirement Village, surrounded by family, after a short illness; in her 87th year. Dearly loved wife of Ron (deceased). Much loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Shirley, Lyn and Graeme, Jill and Mark, Beverley (deceased) and Gary. Loved Nana of Clayton, Kyleah, Kate, Hazel, Stef, Laura, and Sol. Special Great-Nana of her great-grandchildren. Many thanks to all staff and residents of Mayfair for making Lois's time there warm and happy. At Lois's request a private cremation has been held. Any messages for Lois's family may be sent c/- Academy Funeral Services PO Box 11101, Christchurch 8443.
Published in The Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2019