TAVENDALE,
Logan William:
On May 3, 2019, as a result of a tragic accident in Perth (Australia), aged 30 years. Loved and loving son of Wayne and Tania (Kaiapoi), loved brother of Christopher. Dearly loved by Sarah, Bindy and Issy (Perth). Dearly loved grandson of Judy and the late Barry Prisk, and Shirley and the late Gavin Tavendale. Logan was a loved nephew and a great mate to many. Messages may be sent to the Tavendale family c/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to remember and farewell Logan will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on May 18, 2019