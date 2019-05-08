PETERSEN,
Lloyd Lawrence:
Peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in his 89th year. Loved husband of Joyce, and loved stepfather of the late Christine and her children and their partners, Dimi and Sarah; and Stefan and Yao Yao; and her grandchildren Zara, and Luca (all of Adelaide). Loved brother of Chris, and Denise (both deceased), and Paul (Motueka). Messages to the Petersen family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. At Lloyd's request, a private family service has been held.
Published in The Press on May 8, 2019