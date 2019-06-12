McKENDRY, Lisa Mary

(nee Evered):

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, at Nurse Maude Hospice Merivale on June 10, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Brendon and loving mother to Mason and Saskia Choat. As per Lisa's wishes there will be no funeral service but a celebration of Lisa's life will be held on Saturday, June 15, from 4.00pm at the Commodore Hotel, Memorial Avenue. We would like to thank all staff at ward 26 Christchurch Hospital and also the very caring and loving staff at Nurse Maude Hospice Merivale for all their help and support. In lieu of flowers, donations are to be made to Nurse Maude Hospice Merivale.



