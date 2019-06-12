Lionel HUNTER

Death Notice

HUNTER, Lionel Walter:
Peacefully at home on June 10, 2019. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Deirdre for 61 years, loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Lee, Robyn and Dave, and Debbie, loved Poppy of Taryne, Jendi, Libby, Tom, Laura, and James. And Grand-Poppy of Millie, Gracie, Louie, Jack, Isla, and Fynn, and loved and respected by Stuart, Craig, Michelle, Sam, and Katie. In lieu of flowers donations to the Nurse Maude Association through bit.ly/lwhunter1006, would be appreciated. A Private cremation will be held.

Published in The Press on June 12, 2019
