On March 20, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Larraine, adored father and father-in-law to Terri and Myles. Brother of Lorraine and Owen Jones, Chris and Joy (both deceased), Russell (Dec) and Eunice. A special thanks to the staff of Addington Lifestyle Care and Ward 27, Christchurch Hospital, for their wonderful care shown to Lindsay and the family. Messages to the Seaward Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia NZ would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/lcseaward2003 A celebration of Lindsay's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Monday, March 25, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 23, 2019