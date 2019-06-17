FRASER, Lindsay Allan:
On June 14, 2019, peacefully at George Manning Lifecare, aged 93 years. Dearly loved and devoted husband of the late Gladys, much loved father and father-in-law of Ron and Debbie, Doug and Nikki, Rob and Genene, and Lyndal and Mark, loved Granda of Rebecca and Murray, Melinda and Gerard; John, Tom, and Sam; Hamish, and Blair and a loved great-granda of Charis, Nathanael, and Indie. Grateful thanks to the kind and caring staff at George Manning Lifecare. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Lindsay Fraser c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service will be held in St Mark's Presbyterian Church, 150 Withells Road, Avonhead on Wednesday, June 19 at 1.30pm, interment thereafter at the Yaldhurst Cemetery.
Published in The Press on June 17, 2019