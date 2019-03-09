Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda SHOEBRIDGE. View Sign



18.2.1957 - 6.3.2019

On March 6, 2019, Linda passed on at Mary Potter Hospice, Wellington, NZ. A resident of Wellington, Auckland, Akaroa and again Wellington, she equally loved being an Austrian resident and was influenced heavily by walking in France and Spain on the Camino del Santiago de Compostela. She has been loved through this process of passing on by her family; Jenny, Roger, Regan, her friends and her dance partners. Donations, by buying from Mary Potter Hospice shops, would be greatly appreciated. Linda will be cremated and her ashes held until a dance party is organised, where her friends can share memories of her. Messages to the family and all enquiries via Geoff Nicholls 021 300 365 or





Published in The Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2019

