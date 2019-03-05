ROBERTS, Linda Mary
(formerly Paterson): (J.P.)
Passed away peacefully after a long illness, at Silverdale Hospital, on Sunday, March 3, 2019, aged 71 years. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Barry and Sally Paterson, and Julie and Ben Voice; adored nana of Georgia, Sam, Harrison, Olivia, and Victoria. Sister and sister-in-law of Joan and Tom Duncan, Jillian Roberts, and Don and Pam Roberts. The family would like to thank the staff of Silverdale Hospital, and Motor Neurone Support for the care shown to Linda.
"Will be sadly missed
by family and friends."
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Linda Roberts, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Linda's life will be held in St Andrew's College Centennial Chapel, 347 Papanui Road, Papanui, on Monday, March 11, at 4.00pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 5, 2019