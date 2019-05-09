HADLEY, Linda Christina:
Suddenly, but peacefully, at home on May 7, 2019. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter, loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Jane, Cathy and Ted, and Mark and Sarah, loved grandmother of James, and Kate; Jack, and Kitty; Kristina, and Andrew and loved sister of John and Edna. Messages to the Hadley family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A service to celebrate Linda's life will be held in the Christchurch Golf Clubrooms, Horseshoe Lake Road, on Monday, May 13, 2019, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on May 9, 2019