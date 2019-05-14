Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian STRAW. View Sign Service Information John Rhind Funeral Directors 13-19 London St Christchurch , Canterbury 033799920 Death Notice



Lillian May (nee Millar):

Of Wesley Care, 91 Harewood Road, Papanui. Passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack; mother of Peter, and friend of his family. Loved daughter of George and Vera Millar and their family; including very much loved sister of Mary, and brother David (Australia) who passed away 3 days earlier on May 8, 2019; and her Australian penfriend for 60 years Shirley Bunting. Special mention to Fran and the awesome team, her caregivers, and friends for many years at Wesley Care, for their love and care of Lillian. Messages may be addressed to the Straw family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Wesley Care would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/lmstraw1104 or at the service. A Celebration of Lillian's life will be held in the Wesley Care Chapel, 91 Harewood Road, Papanui, Christchurch, entrance off Marble Wood Drive, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 2.00pm, followed by a private interment.







Published in The Press on May 14, 2019

