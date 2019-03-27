MARQUET, Lilian (Bonnie):
Died on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Village Palms. Loved and loving wife (of the late Graeme), mum, nana, great-nana, aunty, friend, neighbour, and stoical patient. We have loved and lost you. You gave us 89 great years and we are grateful for so many happy times together.
We grieve your loss
and bless your release.
A private funeral has been held. Afternoon tea, tributes and memories will be shared at the Old Stone House on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 3pm. Messages c/- 56a Balmoral Lane, Redcliffs, Christchurch 8081.
Published in The Press on Mar. 27, 2019