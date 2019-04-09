LOCKIE, Lex
|
(Selwyn Alexander):
On April 7, 2019, Lex passed away peacefully at home in the glow of the log burner, with the sound of rain on the roof and surrounded by the warmth of people who loved him. Loved son of the late Selwyn and Gaynor. Dearly beloved brother of Shelley. Loving partner of Glenda. Loved and respected Dad to Louise, Jason, Mike, Carly, Taylor, and Stephen. Admired and cherished father-in-law to Sarah, Rick, Aimiee, and Melanie. He loved his grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service to celebrate Lex's life will be held on Saturday, April 13 at 2.00pm, in the domain hall at the Scargill/Motunau Recreation Reserve, Scargill Valley Road, Greta Valley. Messages to Lockie Family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440
Published in The Press from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019