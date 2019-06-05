MULLIGAN, Lester Russell:
Passed away peacefully, with his family at his side, on Friday, May 31, 2019, in his 84th year. Son of the late Jack and the late Ethel Mulligan. Much loved husband of the late Beverley. Special father and father-in-law of Russell and Leanne, Annette and Bill Pratt, the late Cynthia, Alistair and Jan. Treasured Grandad of Sean and Kieran, Jared, Emmilee, Thomas and Katie. Lester's farewell will be held on Friday, June 7, at 1.00pm, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Hally Terrace, Temuka, with a private family burial after. In lieu of flowers, donations to Temuka St John Ambulance would be appreciated. Sincere thanks to the Staff at Talbot Park for Lester's care in his last few months.
Published in The Press on June 5, 2019