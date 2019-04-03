WALKER,
Leslie Madeline Florence:
1.4.1916 - 19.3.2019
Dearly loved wife of the late Desmond, loved mother of Marie Woods, Helen Martin (deceased), Claire Stanley, Lynne Venczel, and Janet Wright. A loved grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. Leslie's family would like to thank the staff of Holdsworth House and Fitzgerald Hospital for their loving care towards Leslie. Messages c/- the Walker family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. In accordance with Leslie's wishes, a private family farewell has been held.
Published in The Press on Apr. 3, 2019