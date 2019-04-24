THOMPSON,
Leslie Keith (Les):
On April 19, 2019, passed away suddenly at Ngaio Marsh, aged 75 years. Loving and devoted soulmate of Shona, father and father-in-law of Keith and Isobelle, Maureen and Paul, Brent and Sue, Grant and Jackie, Glen and Lisa, and a grandad. Brother to Brian, and the late Jan. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Les Thompson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Les' life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, April 26 at 6.00pm. Private Cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Apr. 24, 2019