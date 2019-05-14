Leslie SCOTT

Leslie Robert Donald (Les):
Passed peacefully at home on Friday, May 10, 2019, aged 86 years. Much loved husband of Debbie, loved brother of Patricia Scott-Middlemiss, father of Penny, John, and Belinda, special brother-in-law of Phillipa and Gerrard Pink, and Julie McBride and Graeme O'Neill, beloved uncle of Chris, and Alex; Matthew, Julie and Paul Satherley; Kate and Dylan Brinston, great-uncle of Thomas and Alelie, and James; and Harla; and great-great-uncle of William. Special thanks to the Nurse Maude Palliative Care Team for looking after Les. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Les Scott, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to Access Community Health would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Les' life will be held at the Harewood Golf Club, 371 McLeans Island Road, on Friday, May 17 at 10.30am.

Published in The Press on May 14, 2019
