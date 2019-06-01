RUSSELL,
Leslie John (Les):
Marion, Alan, Fay, Judith, and Graham, along with their extended families, wish to sincerely thank everyone for their support and kindness following the loss of Les. Our heartfelt thanks to those who attended or spoke at his funeral, offered kind words, baked, sent cards and flowers or acknowledged in some way Les' rich and full life. The love and kind thoughts have been sincerely appreciated by the family.
"Better by far,
that was our Dar!"
Published in The Press on June 1, 2019