RUSSELL,
Leslie John (Les):
On May 8, 2019, Les passed away peacefully in Christchurch; aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of Marion. A much loved father and father-in-law of Alan and Denise, Fay and Donald Pannett, Judith and Peter Harris, and Graham and Jane. Adored Dar and Grandad of Chris, Jennifer; Carolyn, Jonathan; Hamish, Kelly, Justine; Ben and James. Much loved great-grandad of Curtis, Felicity; Finlay, Byron and Max. Younger brother and beloved friend of Doug and Betty, Colin and Jim. Messages to the Russell family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Les will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road (off Gardiners Road), on Tuesday, May 14, at 2.30pm.
Published in The Press from May 11 to May 13, 2019