Leslie John (Les):

On May 8, 2019, Les passed away peacefully in Christchurch; aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of Marion. A much loved father and father-in-law of Alan and Denise, Fay and Donald Pannett, Judith and Peter Harris, and Graham and Jane. Adored Dar and Grandad of Chris, Jennifer; Carolyn, Jonathan; Hamish, Kelly, Justine; Ben and James. Much loved great-grandad of Curtis, Felicity; Finlay, Byron and Max. Younger brother and beloved friend of Doug and Betty, Colin and Jim. Messages to the Russell family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Les will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road (off Gardiners Road), on Tuesday, May 14, at 2.30pm.







