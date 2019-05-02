EARNEY, Leslie Brian:
On April 30, 2019, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital with his family at his side; aged 39 years. Much loved son of Vivienne; and the late Brian. Dearly loved partner of Karen. Loved brother of Shane, Darryl, Kim, Vicky, Catherine, Leonie, Tina (Aust) and Tracey (Aust). A loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to Christchurch Kidney Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A service to celebrate Leslie's life will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, Corner Keighleys Road and Linwood Avenue, Tomorrow (Friday), at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on May 2, 2019