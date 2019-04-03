Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lesley WILLIAMS. View Sign



7 February 1952 -

30 March 2019

Aged 67 years. Daughter to Mona. Loving partner to Glen. Much loved mum to Michael, and Susan. Ma to Matthew, and Kahu. Nani to Soni, Daniel, Benjahmin, Cillapri, Laylah, and Josiah. Sister to Anne, Margret, Jenny, Joseph, Sally, Paul, Patricia, Lillian, David, and Paula. Loving aunty to all her beautiful nieces and nephews. Loved by all her amazing friends.

"She fought so hard for her family to live longer"

Messages may be addressed to the Williams family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In keeping with Lesley's wishes a private cremation has taken place.

Ka kiti Mum

Arohanui xx















WILLIAMS, Lesley Frances:7 February 1952 -30 March 2019Aged 67 years. Daughter to Mona. Loving partner to Glen. Much loved mum to Michael, and Susan. Ma to Matthew, and Kahu. Nani to Soni, Daniel, Benjahmin, Cillapri, Laylah, and Josiah. Sister to Anne, Margret, Jenny, Joseph, Sally, Paul, Patricia, Lillian, David, and Paula. Loving aunty to all her beautiful nieces and nephews. Loved by all her amazing friends."She fought so hard for her family to live longer"Messages may be addressed to the Williams family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In keeping with Lesley's wishes a private cremation has taken place.Ka kiti MumArohanui xx Published in The Press on Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers