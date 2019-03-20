Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



On March 17, 2019, passed away at The Oaks Rest Home, Christchurch, in her 91st year. Dearly loved wife and best friend of the late Graeme, very much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dave and Lynda, Brenda and Brian McIndoe, loving Nana of Nathan and Megan, Nigel and Helen, Lisa, James, Amy and Jason, Bill and Marika, loved great-Nana of Lachlan, Grace, Rosie, Jacob, Oliver, Zach, and Maddox. Special thanks to the caring and wonderful staff at The Oaks. Messages may be addressed to the Family of the late Lesley Watson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Lesley will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Monday, March 25 at 10.30am, private cremation thereafter.







