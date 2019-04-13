JENNER,
Lesley died peacefully in the presence of her family on April 9, 2019, at Amberlea Rest Home, Algies Bay, in her 93rd year. Much loved daughter of Harry and Sara Boock, wife of Maurice Jenner (deceased), mother of Kerry Jenner and Lynn Jenner, mother-in-law of John Leuthart and Tony Pine, and grandmother of Joss Jenner-Leuthart, Ben Jenner-Leuthart and Ralph Jenner. A private family farewell for Lesley has been held in Auckland. Messages to Lynn and Kerry, c/- 84 Rosetta Road, Raumati South, Paraparaumu 5032.
