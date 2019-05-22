Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lesley HARDIE. View Sign Service Information Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel 467 Wairakei Rd Christchurch , Canterbury 033599018 Death Notice



On May 19, 2019, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of Ian Geoffrey Hardie, loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Tim, Simon and Jen, and Sarah and Andrew. Much loved Granny to Amy, Sophie, Will, Tommy, Charlotte, Annabel and Hannah. Special thanks to the Christchurch Nursing Bureau Carers, to Clare McKenzie and the Nurse Maude Palliative Care Team, and the Nurse Maude Hospice staff who have helped to care for Lesley over the past months. Your support has been greatly appreciated. Messages may be addressed to The Family of The Late Lesley Hardie, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Palliative Care in memory of Lesley would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Lesley's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, May 27, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.







HARDIE, Lesley Phair:On May 19, 2019, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of Ian Geoffrey Hardie, loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Tim, Simon and Jen, and Sarah and Andrew. Much loved Granny to Amy, Sophie, Will, Tommy, Charlotte, Annabel and Hannah. Special thanks to the Christchurch Nursing Bureau Carers, to Clare McKenzie and the Nurse Maude Palliative Care Team, and the Nurse Maude Hospice staff who have helped to care for Lesley over the past months. Your support has been greatly appreciated. Messages may be addressed to The Family of The Late Lesley Hardie, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Palliative Care in memory of Lesley would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Lesley's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, May 27, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter. Published in The Press on May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers