HARDIE, Lesley Phair:
On May 19, 2019, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of Ian Geoffrey Hardie, loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Tim, Simon and Jen, and Sarah and Andrew. Much loved Granny to Amy, Sophie, Will, Tommy, Charlotte, Annabel and Hannah. Special thanks to the Christchurch Nursing Bureau Carers, to Clare McKenzie and the Nurse Maude Palliative Care Team, and the Nurse Maude Hospice staff who have helped to care for Lesley over the past months. Your support has been greatly appreciated. Messages may be addressed to The Family of The Late Lesley Hardie, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Palliative Care in memory of Lesley would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Lesley's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, May 27, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on May 22, 2019