HALL, Lesley Margaret
(formerly Reid, née Printz):
On Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Rose Court Rest Home, aged 80 years. Dearly loved mother of Angela, Michael, Shaun, and Terry, loved mother-in-law of Ray, and Jo. Special nan of Nicholas, Alexandra, Georgia; Olivia, Daniel, Joseph and Courtney; Sailor; Jordan, Logan, Brodie and Hayley, and a treasured sister of Bill.
'Her zest for life inspired us all. She will be dearly missed.
Rest in Pease lovely lady, Era i roto te rangimarie.'
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Lesley Hall, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Lesley's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Wednesday, February 27, at 2.30pm. Private cremation thereafter. At Lesley's request flowers from your garden would be appreciated.
Published in The Press on Feb. 23, 2019