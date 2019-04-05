GIBBS,
Leonard Louis (Louis):
Of Roxburgh. Louis passed away peacefully in Dunedin Hospital on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, aged 80 years. Much loved husband and companion to Lorraine, loved Dad (Louie) of Leonie and Murdoch, treasured Grandad of Nathan and Thomas. Loved brother-in-law of Shona and Brian McLennan, Jeanette and Michael Eadon, Alison and the late Trevor McDermott, Maitland and Susan Leith, and all his nephews and nieces. A celebration of Louis's life will be held in the Millers Flat Fire Station, Railway Terrace, Millers Flat, on Monday, April 8, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to Roxburgh St John Ambulance would be appreciated. Messages to 9a Paisley Place, Roxburgh 9500.
"Gone fishing
but not forgotten"
Published in The Press on Apr. 5, 2019