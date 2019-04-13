NEVIN, Leon Augustine:
|
On April 5, 2019, peacefully at Burwood Hospital, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Denise and the late Betty. Cherished father of Ann Marie, Madeleine, Teresa and Leon. Treasured Grandfather (Pap) of Matthew and Sophie, Nicole, Melissa and Rachel.
Peace at Last.
Lady (Cat) misses you.
A private funeral was held at the John Rhind Funeral Chapel on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
Published in The Press on Apr. 13, 2019