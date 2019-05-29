Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Lenore Rose May

(nee Kennedy):

On May 25, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 88 years, with Stephen her husband at her side. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Diane and Alan, Stephen and Gemma, William and Vivian, Douglas and Shona, Vanessa and Noel. Much loved grandmother and great-grandmother of Brent, Kristie, Johanna, Sarah, Olivia, Shane, Daniel, Christopher, Ben, Sam, Isaac, and Lucy.

'In our hearts you hold a place, no one can replace'.

Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Lenore Tredinnick, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Lenore's life will be held in the Cashmere Presbyterian Church, 2 Macmillan Avenue, Cashmere, on Saturday, June 1, at 1.00pm, private cremation thereafter.







