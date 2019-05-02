NIHOTTE,
Lenore Clare (nee Daly):
Mark, Prue, Nick, Chris, Phillipa, and families, wish to thank everyone for the love and support on Lenore's passing. Your cards, phone calls, messages and wonderful stories of a different era have been a great comfort and reminded us of our parents (both now deceased) and their part in the history of the Awatere. A special thanks to Flaxmore Lifecare, Stoke Medical Centre and Father Bill Warwick for the excellent compassion given to Lenore. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from the family.
Published in The Press on May 2, 2019