Lenore Clare (nee Daly):

Passed away peacefully at Flaxmore Lifecare on April 5, 2019, aged 86. Loved wife of the late Jules, mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Anne, Prue and Mark, Nick and Susan, Chris and Debbie, and Phillipa and John, and cherished grandmother of 16 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Lenore's life will be held at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 204 Songer Street, Stoke, on Friday, April 12, at 12.00 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nelson Tasman Hospice would be appreciated.







NIHOTTE,Lenore Clare (nee Daly):Passed away peacefully at Flaxmore Lifecare on April 5, 2019, aged 86. Loved wife of the late Jules, mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Anne, Prue and Mark, Nick and Susan, Chris and Debbie, and Phillipa and John, and cherished grandmother of 16 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Lenore's life will be held at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 204 Songer Street, Stoke, on Friday, April 12, at 12.00 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nelson Tasman Hospice would be appreciated. Published in The Press on Apr. 11, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

