TULLOCH, Lena Patricia

(nee Cummins):

On Monday, May 20, 2019, our vibrant, social and loving Wife, Mum, Nanny, Great-Nanny and Friend passed away peacefully, aged 81 surrounded by family and so much aroha. Cherished wife of Bob Tulloch. Dearly loved mother of Kevin, Karen, Leeann, Sarah and James. Legendary Nanny Lena to 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A special place in

all our hearts because

of the wonderful way

she made you feel.

A celebration of Lena's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, on Saturday, May 25, at 1.30pm, followed by afternoon tea. Please wear brightly coloured clothing in her honour. Messages can be sent to the Tulloch Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.





