ten HOVE,
Lena (Leny) (née Wessels):
On May 28, 2019, at Anthony Wilding, aged 90 years. Loved wife of the late Tonnie, dearly loved mother of Beppy, Wessel, Anton, Ineke, Maria, Alice, Joyce, Annette, Jacqueline, and Ingrid, and loved by her entire extended family.
"Now safe in the arms
of her Lord and Saviour."
Many thanks to the staff at Anthony Wilding, andDr Brown for her compassionate care. A Graveside Service for Leny will be held at the Belfast Cemetery, on Tuesday, June 4, at 10.00am, followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at the Reformed Church of Christchurch, 61 Cornwall Street, St Albans, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on May 30, 2019