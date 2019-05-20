HINGSTON, Leigh Ross:
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, aged 75. Loved husband and best friend of Jenny, married for 53 years. Much loved father of Richard, Janine and Jeff; father-in-law of Adele, Grant and Kylie. Treasured Pops of Leon, Jacob, Kate, Tom, Savarna, Leo and Ryker. We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to friends and neighbours for their care and support during Leigh's illness. In lieu of flowers, donations please to Kaiapoi Community Patrol at the service. The service to celebrate Leigh's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road (via Gardiners Road), on Tuesday, May 21, at 11.30am.
Published in The Press on May 20, 2019