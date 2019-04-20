HOEFLICH, Lavinia Tavou:
On Sunday, April 14, 2019, in her 88th year, Mum slipped away peacefully in her sleep at Hospice Whanganui. Dearly loved wife and companion of Augustus (Gus). Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Cara and Rob Monteba, Elaine Hoeflich and Paul Butt, and Malcolm. Nana of Clint and Kim, Wade, Kirsten and Chris, and Sam. Great-Grandmother of Alexander, and Billie. Loved sister of Arthur Langton (dec), and Hermione and Jack (dec) Hilton. Loved aunt to all her nieces and nephews. At Mum's request a private service has been held. To all who have given their support, please accept this as our personal thanks. Messages can be sent to Mrs C Monteba, 12 Cypress Place, Wanganui 4500.
Published in The Press on Apr. 20, 2019