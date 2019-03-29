NORTH,
Laurence James (Laurie):
Of Queenstown, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family and friends, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, aged 69. Dearly loved husband and friend of Dayle, amazing father and father-in-law of Katie and Jared; and Amy and Nigel. Idolised Grandad of Maddi, Taylor, Alice, and Georgia. Much loved uncle of Laura, Julia and Kyla. A celebration of Laurie's life will be held at Moonlight Stables, 69 Morven Ferry Road, Arrowtown, on Sunday, March 31, at 11 30am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Southland are welcome and may be left at the service. Messages to PO Box 2754, Wakatipu, Queenstown 9349.
Published in The Press on Mar. 29, 2019