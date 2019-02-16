CHARLES,
Lauren Gerard:
Reg No NZ16095 (Malaya). On February 14, 2019, Valentines Day, passed peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 78 years. Much loved father of Heather and Colin, and loved brother of Kevin. A special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Christchurch Hospital whose skills made this time easier to bear. Messages can be forwarded to the Charles family, c/o PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. At Lauren's express wishes a private family cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Feb. 16, 2019