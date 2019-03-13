SHELTON AGAR,
Reverend Laura Valborg
(Valborg):
Of Clyde. Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 11, 2019, aged 89. Dearly loved wife of the late Michael, and stepmother to Roland, Malcolm, Gerald, James and Richard. Esteemed sister-in-law and aunt to Peggy-Ann and Amanda Rigg. A service for Valborg will be held at St Michael and All Angels Anglican Church, Blyth Street, Clyde, on Monday, March 18, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to
[email protected]
Cared for by
AFFINITY FUNERALS
Central Otago &
Lakes District
F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in The Press on Mar. 13, 2019