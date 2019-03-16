LYE, Lancelot William:
Lance's family thank you for the love and support we received upon the loss of our father, father-in-law, Grandad, Great-Grandad, brother and brother-in-law. We thank all those who sent cards, flowers, messages and baking and thanks to those who travelled near and afar for the celebration of Lance's life. We thank all the professional staff who assisted in the care of Lance in the last weeks of his life. Please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our heartfelt appreciation.
Published in The Press on Mar. 16, 2019