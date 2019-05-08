DE LA MARE,
David Gordon:
(ex P and T - Telecom) aged 79 years. On May 3, 2019 at Christchurch Hospital, after a short illness. Loved father of Michele and Ivan, Jacqui and Michael, Grant, Andrew and Amy. Grandad to Jessica, Sam, Courtney and Sarah, Simon, Chloe and Jonathon, Liam, Jethro, Jayman and Anika. Loved great-grandfather. Brother of the late Keith, Neil, Glenys and Alan. Loved Uncle of his many nieces and nephews and their families. Dearly missed by Jennifer. A service for David will be held on Friday May 10, at Sydenham Salvation Army commencing at 10.30am. Messages to [email protected]
Published in The Press on May 8, 2019