WHITNALL, Kyla Jean:
After a well fought battle, on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Nurse Maude Hospice, Christchurch, surrounded by her loving family, aged 41 years. Beloved daughter of Peter and Gail, and cherished sister and sister-in-law of Simon and Cathy. A much loved granddaughter, niece, cousin, and friend. Special thanks to Dr John Cook, Jim Edwards and the Oncology Team at Christchurch Hospital, Debbie McGregor, and Nurse Maude Hospice for their love and care of Kyla. Messages may be addressed to the Whitnall family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Bowel Cancer New Zealand would be appreciated and can be made online at https://bcnzinmemory.everydayhero .com/nz/in-celebration-of-kyla-whitnall. A Celebration of Kyla's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Sts, Richmond, Christchurch, on Tuesday, February 19, at 4.00pm.
Published in The Press on Feb. 16, 2019