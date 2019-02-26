HUTANA, Kori Daniel:
On February 24, 2019, at Arahura, aged 46 years. Dearly loved partner of Melanie, and much loved and treasured Dad of Paige and Paris. Loved son of Maata and Rueben Sargeant, loved brother of Courtney and Chelsea, Rebecca and Jeremy, Hamiria and Sam. Loved son-in-law of Julie and Richard Penrose, brother-in-law of Kevin and Renee, and a loved nephew, cousin, uncle and friend. Messages to 186 Hampden Street, Hokitika 7810. A Tangi to celebrate Kori's life will be held at the Arahura Marae, on Friday, March 1, commencing at 1.00pm. Following the service Kori will be laid to rest at the Ruataniwha Urupa, Arahura.
