Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kori HUTANA. View Sign



On February 24, 2019, at Arahura, aged 46 years. Dearly loved partner of Melanie, and much loved and treasured Dad of Paige and Paris. Loved son of Maata and Rueben Sargeant, loved brother of Courtney and Chelsea, Rebecca and Jeremy, Hamiria and Sam. Loved son-in-law of Julie and Richard Penrose, brother-in-law of Kevin and Renee, and a loved nephew, cousin, uncle and friend. Messages to 186 Hampden Street, Hokitika 7810. A Tangi to celebrate Kori's life will be held at the Arahura Marae, on Friday, March 1, commencing at 1.00pm. Following the service Kori will be laid to rest at the Ruataniwha Urupa, Arahura.







HUTANA, Kori Daniel:On February 24, 2019, at Arahura, aged 46 years. Dearly loved partner of Melanie, and much loved and treasured Dad of Paige and Paris. Loved son of Maata and Rueben Sargeant, loved brother of Courtney and Chelsea, Rebecca and Jeremy, Hamiria and Sam. Loved son-in-law of Julie and Richard Penrose, brother-in-law of Kevin and Renee, and a loved nephew, cousin, uncle and friend. Messages to 186 Hampden Street, Hokitika 7810. A Tangi to celebrate Kori's life will be held at the Arahura Marae, on Friday, March 1, commencing at 1.00pm. Following the service Kori will be laid to rest at the Ruataniwha Urupa, Arahura. Published in The Press on Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers