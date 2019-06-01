Kim WRIGHT

Guest Book
  • "I miss you Mum, you'll always be with me"
    - Brett
  • "Love you xx"
    - Nicky & Brennah
  • "Love you xx"
    - Brett & Blair
  • "Love you xx Brett & Blair"
    - Brett & Blair
  • "Love you xx"
    - Mum
Service Information
Dignity with Sincerity Funeral Services
78 Brisbane Street
Christchurch, Canterbury
033655055
Death Notice

WRIGHT, Kim Auriol:
On May 26, 2019, peacefully at the Nurse Maude Hospice, surrounded by her family. Much loved Mum of Brett and Blair. Dearly loved daughter of Auriol and the late Ivan. Loved sister of Nicola and Dale. Loved aunt of Brennah, Louisa, Melissa and Emilie. A dear friend of many. A special thank you to the amazing Nurse Maude staff who cared for her during this time. Messages c/ the Wright family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. At Kim's request, no funeral service will be held.
"Tonight the stars will shine
a little brighter"

Published in The Press on June 1, 2019
