WRIGHT, Kim Auriol:
On May 26, 2019, peacefully at the Nurse Maude Hospice, surrounded by her family. Much loved Mum of Brett and Blair. Dearly loved daughter of Auriol and the late Ivan. Loved sister of Nicola and Dale. Loved aunt of Brennah, Louisa, Melissa and Emilie. A dear friend of many. A special thank you to the amazing Nurse Maude staff who cared for her during this time. Messages c/ the Wright family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. At Kim's request, no funeral service will be held.
"Tonight the stars will shine
a little brighter"
Published in The Press on June 1, 2019