WONG, Kevin:
Passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, aged 64 years. Much loved husband of Eileen, loved and respected dad of James, loved brother and brother-in-law of Derek and Vivian, Victor and Kim, Rosanna and Chin, and Richard, son of the late Yew Tong Wong and Fee Wong, son-in-law of Boi Fong Yan, loved brother-in-law of David, Kevin, Michael, Donald, and their partners, treasured uncle of Samantha, and Melanie; Nicholas, and Monica; Michael, and Jessica; Nicholas; Carol, Pamela, Matthew; and Roger, and a much loved nephew, cousin, colleague and friend. Special thanks to St John Ambulance and the first responders who attended to Kevin. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Kevin Wong c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch, 8545. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Kevin, donations to the New Zealand Heart Foundation would be appreciated, and may be made at the service or online: www.heartfoundation.org.nz, reference: Kevin Wong. The Funeral Service for Kevin will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, May 28 at 10.00am. Burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Press on May 25, 2019