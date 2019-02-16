SEGERS, Kevin Miles:
Robyn and Richard Masters with Tim and Maria, Corey and Madison and families wish to thank everyone for their love and support with the passing of our beautiful and brave son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin. We offer our heartfelt thanks to our many friends who support us at this time with baking, flowers, visits and cards and joining us to celebrate Kevin life. Also we would like to thank St John of God for their care, support and love they gave Kevin and also to the staff of ward 25 Christchurch Hospital.
Breathe easy and run free
Published in The Press on Feb. 16, 2019