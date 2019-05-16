JORY, Kevin Arthur:
12.7.1949 - 14.5.2019
As the result of a tragic accident in Ashburton, and surrounded by his family at Christchurch Hospital; Kevin lost his battle to stay with us on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Loved and loving husband of Jane, much loved father and father-in-law of Graeme and Anne; and Craig and Kayte. Adored granddad of Mikayla and Charlotte, and Hazel and Pippa. A special brother and brother-in-law to Paul and Denise, Dave and Wendy, Arthur and Judith, and Josie. The family greatly appreciate the specialist help and care given by the staff at Ashburton Hospital, the Westpac Helicopter crew, and the wonderful team in ICU at the Christchurch Hospital.
Kevin will always live on
in our hearts.
The funeral service to celebrate Kevin's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from Whitmore or London Streets, Christchurch, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press from May 16 to May 18, 2019