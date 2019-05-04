CROSS, Kevin Lawrence:
Passed away peacefully at Wesley Care, Christchurch, after a long battle with cancer, aged 76, with his dearly loved wife Maureen by his side. Beloved son of the late William and Monica Cross (Bill and Pat). Loved brother of Janit and Dan Bertacco, Colleen and Mike Crawford, Michael and Barbara, Len and Lyn, Marian, Donna and Stephen Marks. John (deceased) Tom (deceased). Loved uncle of his many nieces and nephews. Kevin will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Fly free dear brother.
Messages to Mr K Cross, c/- Hall & Co, 12 High Street, Rangiora 7400. In accordance to Kevin's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on May 4, 2019