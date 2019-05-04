Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin CROSS. View Sign Death Notice



Passed away peacefully at Wesley Care, Christchurch, after a long battle with cancer, aged 76, with his dearly loved wife Maureen by his side. Beloved son of the late William and Monica Cross (Bill and Pat). Loved brother of Janit and Dan Bertacco, Colleen and Mike Crawford, Michael and Barbara, Len and Lyn, Marian, Donna and Stephen Marks. John (deceased) Tom (deceased). Loved uncle of his many nieces and nephews. Kevin will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Fly free dear brother.

Messages to Mr K Cross, c/- Hall & Co, 12 High Street, Rangiora 7400. In accordance to Kevin's wishes, a private cremation has been held.







CROSS, Kevin Lawrence:Passed away peacefully at Wesley Care, Christchurch, after a long battle with cancer, aged 76, with his dearly loved wife Maureen by his side. Beloved son of the late William and Monica Cross (Bill and Pat). Loved brother of Janit and Dan Bertacco, Colleen and Mike Crawford, Michael and Barbara, Len and Lyn, Marian, Donna and Stephen Marks. John (deceased) Tom (deceased). Loved uncle of his many nieces and nephews. Kevin will be sadly missed by all who knew him.Fly free dear brother.Messages to Mr K Cross, c/- Hall & Co, 12 High Street, Rangiora 7400. In accordance to Kevin's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Published in The Press on May 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers