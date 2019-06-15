Kerry MCEVEDY

Guest Book
  • "Deepest Sympathy will remember Kerry at Mass on Sunday at..."
  • "Gilly and my love are with you and Ice at this sad time,..."
    - Lynne Bosten
  • "Robyn & Ice. I'm so sorry for your loss. I know it is very..."
    - Cindy Bogart
  • "Robyn and Ice, Im so sorry for your loss of Kerry. Sending..."
    - Bronwyn Becker
  • "You are in our prayers as we think of you and Ice. We did..."
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
(080)-099-2200
Death Notice

McEVEDY, Kerry John:
On June 13, 2019, passed away at Nurse Maude Hospital, after a short illness, aged 71 years. Dearly loved husband of Robyn.
"Will be dearly missed"
Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Kerry McEvedy, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Special thanks to all the Doctors and staff at Oncology, Christchurch Hospital, and Nurse Maude Hospital for the wonderful care given to Kerry. A Service to Celebrate Kerry's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, June 19, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.

logo
Published in The Press on June 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.