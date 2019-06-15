McEVEDY, Kerry John:
On June 13, 2019, passed away at Nurse Maude Hospital, after a short illness, aged 71 years. Dearly loved husband of Robyn.
"Will be dearly missed"
Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Kerry McEvedy, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Special thanks to all the Doctors and staff at Oncology, Christchurch Hospital, and Nurse Maude Hospital for the wonderful care given to Kerry. A Service to Celebrate Kerry's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, June 19, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Press on June 15, 2019