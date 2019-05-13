TIMMS,
Kenneth James (Ken):
Janet, Selina, Jamie and families extend their appreciation to everyone who supported us in the recent loss of a dearly loved husband, father and grandfather. We are grateful for messages, flowers, baking and phone calls - thank you. To Ashwood Park CCU, thank you for the love, respect and comfort you gave to Ken. To the staff of Geoffrey T Sowman, thank you for your kindness and helpfulness. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in The Press on May 13, 2019