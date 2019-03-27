TIMMS,
Kenneth James (Ken):
On Sunday March 24, 2019, at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, Blenheim. Aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Janet, and loved father and father-in-law of Selina and Joe, Jamie and Melanie. Loved Grandad of Greta and Sylvia; and loved Grandad Poppa of Riley and Alice. Dearly loved brother of Doreen Fowler (deceased), Rita Rainbow (Queensland), and Marie Booker. The family acknowledges with gratitude the loving care and respect shown to Ken and the family during his time at Ashwood Park Retirement Village. Messages may be sent to The Timms Family, 2830 S H 63, R D 1, Blenheim 7271. A funeral service for Ken will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, Blenheim at 2.00pm on Friday March 29, followed by cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.
Published in The Press on Mar. 27, 2019