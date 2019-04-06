PAGE, Kenneth George:
On April 5, 2019, peacefully at The Wood Rest Home, Nelson. Aged 87 years. Kenneth George, beloved husband of the late Helen Joyce Page (nee McManaway) of Nelson. Loved father and father-in-law of David Page and Rachel Worner (Auckland), Elizabeth and Simon Dench (Singapore), Catherine and Gordon Davidson (Nelson), and Rose and Alan Batchelor (Christchurch). Loved grandad of Samuel Page and partner Jess Finucane, Sarah Page and fiancé Peter Cameron, and Hannah Page; Lucy and Amiel Bates and Tom Dench; Michael and Jena Davidson, and great-granddaughter Arabella, and Anna Davidson; and Cam Batchelor. Eldest child of the late Alfred Cecil and Edith Page, and loved brother of Annette Wilson and Phyllis Tait. Messages to [email protected] Ken's funeral service will be held at the Nelson Cathedral, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Apr. 6, 2019