Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth PAGE. View Sign



On April 5, 2019, peacefully at The Wood Rest Home, Nelson. Aged 87 years. Kenneth George, beloved husband of the late Helen Joyce Page (nee McManaway) of Nelson. Loved father and father-in-law of David Page and Rachel Worner (Auckland), Elizabeth and Simon Dench (Singapore), Catherine and Gordon Davidson (Nelson), and Rose and Alan Batchelor (Christchurch). Loved grandad of Samuel Page and partner Jess Finucane, Sarah Page and fiancé Peter Cameron, and Hannah Page; Lucy and Amiel Bates and Tom Dench; Michael and Jena Davidson, and great-granddaughter Arabella, and Anna Davidson; and Cam Batchelor. Eldest child of the late Alfred Cecil and Edith Page, and loved brother of Annette Wilson and Phyllis Tait. Messages to







PAGE, Kenneth George:On April 5, 2019, peacefully at The Wood Rest Home, Nelson. Aged 87 years. Kenneth George, beloved husband of the late Helen Joyce Page (nee McManaway) of Nelson. Loved father and father-in-law of David Page and Rachel Worner (Auckland), Elizabeth and Simon Dench (Singapore), Catherine and Gordon Davidson (Nelson), and Rose and Alan Batchelor (Christchurch). Loved grandad of Samuel Page and partner Jess Finucane, Sarah Page and fiancé Peter Cameron, and Hannah Page; Lucy and Amiel Bates and Tom Dench; Michael and Jena Davidson, and great-granddaughter Arabella, and Anna Davidson; and Cam Batchelor. Eldest child of the late Alfred Cecil and Edith Page, and loved brother of Annette Wilson and Phyllis Tait. Messages to [email protected] Ken's funeral service will be held at the Nelson Cathedral, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 2.00pm. Published in The Press on Apr. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers